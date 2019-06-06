Fort Walton Beach

The Emerald Coast Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 12 at Two Trees Restaurant at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club. The speakers will be Dee Thompson, executive director of PAWS, and Elaine Shelton, a board member with SOCKS. They will each receive a check from the Anne Singleton auction. Guests are welcome. For reservations or more information, call Patsy Basdonav at 850-837-1931.

Santa Rosa Beach

Caregivers of persons suffering with Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend the Parkinson’s caregiver support group meeting hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 11 at Somerby Senior Living at 164 W. Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

The group meets the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 850-660-6037 or the Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center at 850-278-3770.