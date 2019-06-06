Northwest Florida

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a Florida Highway Beautification Grant Program workshop for local governments and community development organizations at 10 a.m. June 6 at the FDOT Ponce De Leon Operations Center, 1723 Sunrise Circle in Ponce De Leon.

The FHBC Grant Program, as defined in Rule Chapter 14-40, Part II, of the Florida Administrative Code, is a grant with a recommended match that will pay for landscaping along state rights of way. FDOT allows qualified agencies to apply for this annual highway beautification grant to enhance the attractiveness of roads on the State Highway System. Applications for this year’s grant are due Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Dustie Moss, FDOT District Grant coordinator, toll-free at 888-638-0250 or by email at Dustie.Moss@dot.state.fl.us.

More information regarding the FHBC Grant Program is available at www.fdot.gov/designsupport/highwaybeautification/grants.shtm.