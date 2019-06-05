All Times CDT
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 p.m., NCAA Outdoor Championships: Semifinals, Day 1, (ESPN2)
GOLF
5 p.m., World Long Drive Tour Golf: Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash, (TGC)
MLB
Noon, Chicago White Sox at Washington, (MLB)
3 p.m., Philadelphia at San Diego (joined in progress, MLB)
7 p.m., Colorado at Chicago Cubs OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, (MLB)
10 p.m., Houston at Seattle OR Oakland at LA Angels (games joined in progress), (MLB)
NBA FINALS
8 p.m., Toronto at Golden State, Game 3, (ABC)
SOCCER
1:30 p.m., UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Switzerland, semifinal, (ESPN2)
6 p.m., International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, (FS1)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
7:30 p.m., Oklahoma vs. UCLA (if necessary), (ESPN)
7:30 p.m., 7Innings Live: Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. UCLA (if necessary), (ESPNU)
WNBA
6 p.m., Chicago at Washington, (CBSSN)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)