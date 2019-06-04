BLUEWATER BAY — Permanent repair work on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County has been rescheduled for Wednesday night and early Thursday. The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Motorists must use alternative routes during the closure.

Repairs to the post-tensioning tendons, which are prestressed steel cables inside the bridge that reinforce concrete, are expected to be complete fall 2019.

Traffic on the bridge will remain limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete.

Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.