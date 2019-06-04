CRESTVIEW — Optimistic: That’s the word city manager Tim Bolduc used following the city’s three day strategic planning session last week.

“I’m very excited about the staff, city council and our ability to achieve our goals,” said Bolduc. “I’m very encouraged because everyone has the same vision and we have the resources needed to make it happen.”

Bolduc said the sessions started on Tuesday with the city council making a list of the city’s strengths and weaknesses.

City staff spent the next day brainstorming ways to enhance the city's strengths, while also minimizing perceived weaknesses.

“We broke things into two categories,” said Bolduc. “The first was foundational attributes; those are things such as safety and financial stability. The other was how do we improve the experience, that consists of recreation and entertainment.”

Bolduc said the staff then made a list of ten goals to help with those categories.

“The goal is to reach long-term stability,” said Bolduc. “In order to do that, we needed strategies.”

After the third day of planning ended, staff created a draft on how to start putting their plans into action.

“We will take comments from the meeting and bring a final version of the draft to the council on June 10 for approval,” Bolduc said. “Then we will use the goals and objectives to set priorities in the budget.”

Looking at the big picture for Crestview, Bolduc said the first thing that will be focused on is sustainability.

“We’ll make sure we are placing things on the schedule, staying ahead of schedule and making sure we have the right infrastructure,” said Bolduc. “Then we’ll focus on the fun stuff, like recreation, but sustainability is our first priority.”

Bolduc said the plan will soon be available for the public to view.

“I will be happy to sit down with anyone and talk about it,” Bolduc said. “The mayor will also be doing some Facebook live posts, updating the public on the plan and its implementation. There will be a lot of feedback in the coming months.”