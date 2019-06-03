CRESTVIEW — More than 156,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Among them were many relatives and ancestors of today’s Okaloosa County families.

Organizers of the Crestview D-Day 75th Anniversary Commemoration invite area residents to recognize their World War II service member heroes by displaying a framed photo on a Table of Honor during the Crestview D-Day observance, which is 4:30-8 p.m. June 6 at Warriors Hall, Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview. The event and photo disply are free of charge.

“My own father was in the U.S. Army during the war,” Crestview Mayor JB Whitten said. “The war touched many, many families, and our family heroes deserve to be recognized during this event.”

Those wishing to honor a relative or ancestor who was a World War II veteran of either theatre of operations, European or Pacific, may bring a framed war-era photo of the veteran to Warriors Hall in the Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

Photos may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 5 or 6. Cards to identify the veteran may be completed and placed with the photo at the time the photo is delivered. Photos may be picked up after the D-Day observance. Refreshments will be served.