CRESTVIEW — Due to lack of rainfall in the last several weeks, the task of grading dirt roads in the northwestern portions of Okaloosa County has become much more difficult, according to graders on the job.

When dry conditions occur, roads become dusty and prone to a washboarding effect, making driving on the roads — even at slow speeds — a very uncomfortable experience.

Driving on the roads only makes the problem worse, Okaloosa County Roads Division Employee Robert Vandenbroeck said. “Washboarding of the roads can begin with something as small as a minor drive-wheel slip. As traffic continues through the day, the problem is only exacerbated.”

Graders are currently running on their normal schedule, and the county is making every effort to grade and provide a proper driving surface. “But at the end of the day, we need some rain in the forecast,” Vandenbroeck said.

“The ultimate solution to rough dirt roads, especially during ultra-dry or wet periods, is to get those roads paved. Until then, county staff will work as hard as possible to make conditions bearable and the rest of us should be doing a little rain dance,” Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles said.