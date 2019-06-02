The Mu Alpha Theta Club, a national math honors society, Rocky Bayou Christian School chapter elected its officers for the 2019/20 academic year: President Micah Wyn, Vice President Gideon Riches, Secretary Caroline Seeling, Chaplain Madeline Athearn and Historian Julia Jeong.

This club performs community outreach programs throughout the year, including its tutorial service project. The April tutoring program saw about 35 students receive assistance ranging from elementary ages up to college level, all tutored by 12 Mu Alpha Theta members.

The Pryor Middle School softball team took the Okaloosa County School District’s championship, bringing home the trophy.

“Pryor Athletics as a whole have had a record-breaking year, with six district championships in football, girls basketball, boys basketball, boys soccer, softball and flag football,” said Amy Rynearson, the school’s STP monitor.

Four Crestview High School students will spend two weeks in Noirmoutier, France, this summer as part of the Crestview Area Sister City Program.

Jenna Cyrus, Kenard Madden, Tatiyanna Mason and Caitlyn Valdez received travel fellowships, which allows them to serve as student ambassadors for their hometown and school. The fellowships were funded by business donations specifically to facilitate student travel to this island community of about 10,000 people off the west coast of France.

The families of these students served as hosts for Noirmoutrins who visited as part of the October 2018 37-member delegation.

“When I first became president of the program in 2011, establishing a means to facilitate student travel to Noirmoutier was a priority for me,” program President Brian Hughes said. “Not all of our most deserving local students come from families that can afford the plane tickets.”

Retired Crestview High School French teacher Chris Lanoue will greet the students in Paris, escort them to Noirmoutier and then back to Paris.

Crestview has partnered with Noirmoutier under Sister Cities International since 1995. During visits to one another’s communities, visitors stay with local host families, fully immersing themselves in the respective community culture.

