Drake White’s excited to be coming home, playing Saturday at the Bash in the Bend not far from his parents’ home, on the bank of the river on which he grew up water-skiing and fishing.

He’s looking forward to seeing some folks he hasn’t seen in a long time, and putting on a great show — “that high-energy circus freaking thing we always do.”

He’s glad, too, to be giving back to his hometown folks.

“I feel really fulfilled when I’m giving back to the community,” White said in a phone interview.

“I had some friends reach out to me,” he said, about performing at the fundraising show. The James M. Barrie Center will receive funds from the concert, which features Hokes Bluff native White, Tony Irby and Friends and Black Creek Rising.

White said he knows the money is going to meet a need, but he didn’t really ask who would receive it.

“It’s not really my job to ask,” he said. “There are so many people in need,” with medical problems and other issues.

“It’s great to be able to help ease the load on someone else,” White said. “I hope somebody would do it for me, if I needed it.”

White and the Big Fire Band are working on some new music, with a new album coming out before too long.

He said he’ll probably be playing three or four new songs during Saturday’s show, and he’ll be playing music from “Spark,” his 2016 CD. His most recent release is an EP, “Drake White and the Big Fire Live,” released in December.

White has described the songs he writes and sings, and the shows he puts on, as “country rockin’ freestyle blues.”

Rolling Stone magazine listed White’s “All Would Be Right With the World” as one of its 10 Best County and Americana Songs of the Week on Dec. 14, 2018, about the time the tune was released on the live EP.

This summer finds White touring, doing shows this his band, and with artists including the Zac Brown Band and Lady Antebellum.

Bash in the Bend is at 103 Robert Lee Road in the Tillison Bend community. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and vendors open at 3 p.m. Performances start at 5 p.m. Look for signs pointing the way from U.S. Highway 278.

Tickets at the gate will be $15. Attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen, lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and coolers, and there will be food vendors onsite.