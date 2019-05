DESTIN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake choir and orchestra performed for the first time recently at the Destin Chapel.

The program, "I Believe in Christ," used narration, song and orchestra. Jeanine Cochran of the Crestview Ward directed it.

The group of about 40 who participated are members of the 10 units of that stake, encompassing parts of Okaloosa and Walton counties and Alabama.