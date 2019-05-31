The Kiwanis Club of Fort Walton Beach is hosting a 5K race at 7:30 a.m. July 13 at the Fort Walton Beach Landing with proceeds going to Special Olympics and One Hopeful Place. The event is looking for sponsors that will be printed on T-shirts given to the runners and walkers. The event needs major sponsors, T-shirt sponsors, a web page sponsor, and platinum, gold, and silver award sponsors. All sponsorship donations are tax deductible. In addition to the adult race, there will also be a children's race. For more information and entry cost and procedures, contact Amber Carpenter, race coordinator, at 850-974-1820 or by email at amber@endlesshorizonsrealty.com.