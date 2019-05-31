The wooded acreage of our property is home to several species of native plants. Over the years, we have transferred a large number of native oakleaf hydrangeas to the edge of our yard, planting them under the tall trees in the same manner they grow in the wild. Right now, our oakleaf hydrangeas have begun to form panicles. The abundance of rain we have received this year has been great for all of our plants.

The name hydrangea provides a clue to the heavy water needs of these plants. The root word “hydra” literally means water. Macrophylla or mophead hydrangeas need an excessive amount of water to prosper, and providing sufficient water to a wide array of plants is difficult on our hill. I learned several years ago that mophead hydrangeas, lacecap, and many other cultivars of hydrangea do not do well in our landscape because they require more water than we are willing, or able, to provide to a large number of thirsty plants. Oakleaf hydrangeas do well on our property, especially in the spring, and even in the heat and drought of summer, they manage to survive.

The native oakleaf hydrangea displays hefty white panicles made up of a large number of four-petaled florets. The leaves of the oakleaf hydrangea are large, resembling that of a species of oak tree. As the growing season moves into late summer and fall, the green leaves acquire streaks of wine and burgundy colors and the white blossoms deepen to a pinkish-mauve. Spring and fall are beautiful times of year for the native oakleaf hydrangea.

Several years ago, we erected raised planting beds around a line of trees along the edge of the woods on the right side of our property. The soil in the beds was created from the abundance of decayed leaves and pine needles we scooped up from the surface of the woodlands in that area. In addition, we added several bags of commercial topsoil and a bit of composted chicken manure to the native soil.

Each year, leaves and pine needles continue to fall from the trees along the edge of the woods into the planting beds. When we rake along the edge of the yard in that area, we place more of the leaves on top of the beds, using them as mulch for the beds. Perpetually, the soil is improved upon. Rarely do I add fertilizer to the beds, and the plants continue to thrive. One good thing about the oakleaf hydrangea is that as a native, the plant prospers in a much drier environment than other types of hydrangeas and requires very little, if any, attention.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.