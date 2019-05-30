NICEVILLE — The Taylor Haugen Foundation recently expanded its audience to a national level thanks to "Good Morning America."

Taylor Haugen, a Niceville High School football player, died after he suffered an abdominal injury during a game in 2008. His parents, Brian and Kathy Haugen, founded the foundation soon after.

"For so long, people have told Brian and Kathy (Haugen) that this is an injury that's not all that common. This is an injury that doesn't happen. This is an injury that people need to worry," said Eddie Bird, the foundation's associate director. "To have people on such a large scale care about sharing this message and care about sharing Taylor's story, it means an awful lot to Brian and Kathy."

The story, which appeared on all of Good Morning America's social media platforms, featured a one-minute video showing the football injury that ultimately ended Taylor Haugen's life. The video also showed clips of Brian and Kathy Haugen speaking about their son and the organization.

For more than 10 years, Brian and Kathy Haugen have used the Taylor Haugen Foundation to bring awareness to abdominal injuries. The foundation also distributes abdominal protective equipment to middle and high school programs and leagues in contact sports across 13 states through its YESS (Youth Equipment for Sports Safety) Program.

"Everything we do is about carrying on Taylor's legacy, and about helping to protect other kids from this injury," Bird said.

Bird added that appearing on "Good Morning America" social media shows people across the United States that the foundation does more than just give out scholarships.

"We're extremely proud to be from this local area, and to have a national presence," Bird said. "To share this great area with the country and share with other people, and also to share Taylor's legacy is a huge thing for us.

"The more players, parents and coaches we can have educated about abdominal injuries in youth football, that's a win for us."