Special to Gatehouse Media Florida

GULF BREEZE — The seasonal tram service in the Fort Pickens Area began on May 20.

The trams are operated by Dreamcatcher Shuttle Service of Pensacola, through a service contract and will largely mirror the tour boat operating schedule. The service is available for all visitors at no charge and will make stops at the Fort Pickens Plaza, Campground, and Langdon Beach.

Trams will stop at each of the three shuttle stops between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. The new service utilizes electric tram vehicles, which can carry 27 passengers and travel at regular park speed limits. The fully accessible vehicles feature solar panels to extend the battery charge and drive time.

It offers tour boat passengers and campers a convenient way to access the swim area at Langdon Beach while offering day-use visitors an easy way to move about the park including the Mine Storeroom, which opened May 17.

The Mine Storeroom is operated by Pensacola Bay Cruises and is offering snacks, cold drinks, and ice at the Fort Pickens Plaza. The Mine Storeroom is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Pensacola Bay Cruises began their summer operation May 17, offering all-day hop-on, hop-off cruises between Fort Pickens, Pensacola Beach, and downtown Pensacola.

Visitors arriving by tour boat at Fort Pickens are not required to pay the park’s entrance fee. For more information about the Pensacola Bay tour boat service, visit www.cruisepb.com.