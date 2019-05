FORT WALTON BEACH — A recruiting fair for Okaloosa County teachers is scheduled.

OCSD's Teach at the Beach Recruiting Fair is 9-11 a.m. June 1 at Choctawhatchee High School, 110 Racetrack Road, Fort Walton Beach.

Primary and secondary principals will meet with attendees and share the work being done at county schools.

Potential hires should bring resume copies. register at www.okaloosaschools.com; email personnel@okaloosaschools.com or call 850-833-5801.