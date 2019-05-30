CRESTVIEW — The Miss Walker Pageant took place earlier this month in the Walker Elementary School cafeteria in Crestview. All proceeds went to the school's PE Department.

Tiny Miss consisted of kindergarten and first grade students. Little Miss consisted of second and third graders. Miss Walker consisted of fourth and fifth grade students.

Organizers would like to thank all the helpers that kept the pageant moving smoothly: Jill Adams, Debbie Holland, Afton Adams, Jennifer Johnson, Selena Alford, Amy Shackleford, Shelley Brace, Olivia Taylor and Andi Williams.