Like Terrebonne Parish officials, many of those speaking at the Army Corps of Engineers’ public meeting in Morgan City today said local, state and federal entities are all prepared to take on the coming water from opening the Morganza Spillway.

The spillway is still scheduled for a slow opening beginning Sunday, corps officials said to the packed gym at Morgan City High School.

The Mississippi River in Baton Rouge has already broken the 1927 record of over 135 days at or above flood stage.

Eight years later, officials said, levee systems, flood maps and preparations are stronger than ever. That has reduced the anxiety and fear many residents felt the last time the spillway opened in 2011.

“In 2011, in this very gym, I saw the fear on people’s faces,” said state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.

A temporary barge is in place in Bayou Chene and is being sunk today to prevent backwater flooding from the Atchafalaya River into northwestern Terrebonne and Lafourche and parts of St. Mary and Assumption parishes.

“The barge is coming,” Allain said, kicking off the meeting. “Hopefully by the weekend, the water is going to start to go down.”

In 2011, the makeshift floodwall held back about 3 feet of water. This time, Allain said, one to two feet of water could be held back in just a few days.

“I want to be clear, the barge is on site today, and will be sunk before the Morganza Spillway is opened June 2,” Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board Chairman Chip Kline said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said today that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a federal disaster declaration.

“I thank President Trump for recognizing the urgency of our request and responding so quickly,” Edwards said in a statement. “We have been preparing for the opening of the Morganza Spillway by submerging a barge in Bayou Chene to reduce backwater flooding into communities across five parishes. This is an important first step, and we stand ready, alongside our federal partners, to support our local leaders in the coming days and weeks, as even more water is expected to make its way to Louisiana.”

The declaration means the federal government will reimburse the state and about a dozen parishes for up to 75 percent of the cost of flood-prevention efforts. They include Terrebonne, Assumption and St. Mary parishes.

Edwards said last week that the state will pay the estimated $7.4 million cost of constructing the temporary floodwall in Bayou Chene.

Unlike in the 2011 preparations, most officials expect water levels in Terrebonne and surrounding parishes to drop before the spillway is opened.

“The good news is water is going down, but that doesn’t stop the flood fight,” Allain said.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove said Tuesday that he thinks water levels in Terrebonne won’t get any higher and will likely recede soon.

“I think we’re going to be OK,” St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said. “It’s a long, drawn-out process; this is not going to end quickly.”

“We feel confident the worst is behind us,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said.

Corps officials said the spillway will remain open for at least two weeks, or as long as the Red River Landing gauge is at 62 feet.

The St. Mary Levee District is leading the barge installation. Levee District Director Tim Matte said the agency hired two contractors to work simultaneously to close the channel. It should be fully closed by June 5.

Once the spillway is opened, Matte said, it will take about three days for the water to reach the area.

“We won’t immediately see water rising until the gates are fully opened,” he said.

Corps Deputy District Commander Major Jordon Davis said water levels could rise between 1.5 and 2 feet by June 12 or 15.

“Absent a shift in the weather, we should be OK ladies and gentlemen,” Davis said.

Officials repeatedly stressed the role a permanent floodgate will play in future flood events.

“Next time this happens, hopefully all we have to do is press a button,” St. Mary Levee Board President Bill Hidalgo said.

The state has approved spending $80 million to finish the project. Due to the current river levels and need to install a temporary barge, that project has been delayed a bit, Hidalgo said.

