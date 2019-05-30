The crazy apocalyptic heat of Floridian summer is upon us! Of course, with the solar flares of doom come the bored children, free of their educational confines for a few months.

Now, you probably already know that your local public library will be offering a stellar Universe of Stories theme for its summer program, including a reading challenge for kids ages 6-11.

Before you strap in the young ones to come pick up reading logs, throw the older ones in the car too!

Crestview Public Library will be offering a teen summer reading challenge again this year, including amazing prizes like Big Kahuna’s tickets and free pizza coupons.

If your child is ages 12-17, all they will have to do is read 30 minutes a day to get credit! The official start date for all summer reading is June 8, and logs will be due back to the library on July 18.

The Reader Awards for all ages is 6:30 p.m. July 23 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive. If you can’t attend, your teen can stop by the library the following week to pick up a prize.

If you’re stuck indoors because of the ludicrous inferno outside, be cool and read!

Emily Knie is the Crestview Public Library's adult services librarian.