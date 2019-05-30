We have just celebrated Memorial Day, a time in which we remember those who gave their lives for our country and for our freedom. They deserve more than we can give them. Their memory should bring tears of gratitude to our eyes for their great sacrifice defending our liberty.

Liberty is defined by Webster's Dictionary as: "Freedom from restraint." Freedom is defined as: "A state of exemption from the power or control of another; liberty; exemption from slavery, servitude or confinement."

We take many of our freedoms for granted. We can get in our cars and drive to another state to visit our friends without having to ask permission of the government. We can own cars, homes and so forth; in many countries around the world, this isn't possible.

We need to thank our military for our civil freedoms, but also acknowledge that many of our freedoms come from the Lord. He has given us free will so that we can make our own choices, good or bad.

Edmund Burke, a British statesman, said: "Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it." He is also the author of this quote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

It is important to know our history. We need to remember those who fought for our freedoms and acknowledge that freedom isn't free. In many cases it cost someone their life.

Here's a quote from John F. Kennedy's inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961. "In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility — I welcome it.

"I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it — and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.

"And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."

What inspiring words we have from these statesmen. These are words we can and should live by. We should protect the freedoms of all American citizens and work hard to ensure these freedoms don't disappear.

Thank the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and acknowledge their loss.

Thank you, military members, for your dedicated service and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice, should it be required.

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.