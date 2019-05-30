This year's summer camp will be open to all rising kindergarten through fifth graders and will take place June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit https://heritage-museum.org/ for more details and to download a registration form. All campers must have a registration form to participate.

June 24: John Fay talks about rockets and conducts a rocket launch

June 25: The Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance explores our local waterways and the importance of pollution prevention

June 26: The Valparaiso Garden Club will explore our Paradise Gardens, plant life cycles, and growing a garden

June 27: Ed Crosby, beekeeper extraordinaire, will explore bees and their importance to pollination and our ecosystem

June 28: Marcus Hencinski from Okaloosa Technical College leads a food science day full of breadmaking, butter churning, and ice cream sundaes

Campers may register for individual days at $17 per day or $75 for the week.

Volunteering

Are you a high school student looking to gain some community service hours? Do you enjoy working with elementary school students? We need volunteers to help with camp. Call 678-2615 oe email education@heritage-museum.org.