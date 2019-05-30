DESTIN — The Discovery Channel was spotted heading out on the Choctawhatchee Bay Thursday to film for the channel's upcoming Shark Week.

The channel was filming all day Thursday for a 30-minute segment centered on a newly created semi-submersible watercraft called a Seabreacher, according to Brittney Williams.

Williams and her two children were brought from Texas to the Destin area by the Discovery Channel with her husband Josh, who owns one of the Seabreachers that will be featured in the episode.

"They've been filming his shark for the majority of the day," Brittney said.

Skip White, owner of Destin Marina, said the Discovery Channel called this week to ask to come film at the marina today, and he gave them the go-ahead.

White wasn't sure what exactly they were filming in the bay but said, "something to do with Shark Week."

White added that the channel brought two Seabreachers with shark paintings on the exterior that they were using to film.

With only 20 Seabreachers in the United States, according to Brittney, the boats are a pretty rare site and some of them sell as much as nearly $75,000 on Ebay. Driving one of the two-seat watercraft requires training because they are piloted similar to jets, with the front modeled after F-22s. They submerge under the water and can shoot 20 feet into the air, Brittney said.

Seabreachers were designed and developed by engineers New Zealander Rob Innes — who Brittney said gave her a ride over Memorial Day in Destin — and his American partner Dan Piazza.

Brittney said she and her husband are starting the first business in the United States that will run the Seabreachers commercially to give rides called Jet Shark. She said the business will either be in Destin or Panama City Beach, where they have property.

"Our heart was just to start it here because there's so many people that love it here, and it'd be such a cool experience," Brittney said.

Shark Week has been running on the Discovery Channel since 1988. The series features shark-based programs.

This year's program will air July 28-Aug. 3.