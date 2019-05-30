On May 2, 2019, Choctawhatchee Bay Chapter Honorary Regent Caroline Maney, Daughters of the American Revolution, presented JROTC Cadet Makayla Schaffer with the JROTC Bronze Medal.

The Bronze JROTC Medal is awarded to either a junior or senior student in a secondary school JROTC program or to a Junior College graduating senior. Makayla is a junior at Crestview High School.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation's children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

Visit www.DAR.org or contact Choctawhatchee Bay Chapter Regent Carolyn Ketchel, 850-243-1302, for more information.