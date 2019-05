The Alabama track and field duo of sophomore Daija Lampkin and senior Connor Ferrentino were voted to the CoSIDA Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-District IV teams, it was announced this week. Both now move on to the Academic All-America ballot.

It was Lampkin’s first honor and the second for Ferrentino. With this year's honors, the Crimson Tide track and field program has now put at least one student-athlete on the district team 10 years in a row.