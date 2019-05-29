SHALIMAR — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect in connection to a robbery in Shalimar Friday.

Marqus Ladon Demons, 23, is being sought after he allegedly robbed a driver at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. The driver agreed to give the man, identified as Demons, a ride in his vehicle.

Demons approached the driver for a ride at a local gas station, the press release said. He told the driver her was homeless and hungry.

On the way to a nearby restaurant the individual asked the driver to pull over in a parking lot on 11th Avenue. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The robber ran from the scene after an employee at the business came out of the building.

A resident on 8th Avenue said he was in his doorway when a man matching the suspect’s description tried to get into his vehicle in the driveway. The car was locked and the suspect continued running.

No one was injured, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400, or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS and Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.com. Individuals can also send information by using the P3 Mobile Tips application.