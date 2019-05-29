A Florida teen was jailed in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning after police say he led them on a car chase traveling more than 100 mph, the Miami Herald reported.



Deputies say they first spotted the 17-year-old driving 82 miles per hour in a Mazda on U.S. 1, where the speed limit is 50 mph.



Even after Deputy Joel Torres turned on his lights and siren, the car kept going, at times traveling up to 103 mph, said sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.



After nine miles of driving, the Bay Harbor Islands teen eventually stopped the car for another deputy.



He was arrested on fleeing and eluding police charges.



The boy’s passengers, a 19-year-old man, and two 20-year-old men, told police that the boy knew he was being pursued but refused to stop, Linhardt said.



Authorities took the teen to jail and called his father.



