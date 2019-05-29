Deontay Wilder is moving on to his next fight.

But it won’t be a highly anticipated matchup against Anthony Joshua or a rematch with Tyson Fury.

The World Boxing Council heavyweight champ from Tuscaloosa announced Tuesday that he has a deal to fight Luis Ortiz in the fall.

Wilder is coming off a fight against Dominic Breazeale, in which Wilder won by first-round knockout.

For the past two years Wilder has been trying to get a bout with Joshua, -- the WBA, WBO and IBF champ – with no success. The Bronze Bomber has also failed in getting a rematch with Fury, who fought in October of 2018, which resulted in a draw.

“I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly,” Wilder said via his Twitter account. “All my controversial fights Must get dealt with ASAP‼”

Ortiz (33-1) and Wilder (41-0, 40 KO) met before in Brooklyn, New York, on March 3, 2018 with Wilder winning with a 10th-round TKO. It’s the only loss in Ortiz’ career.

The two were scheduled to fight in 2017, but it was called off after Ortiz tested positive for a banned substance. The fighter had also tested positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid, after losing in the first round to Lateef Kayode in 2014.