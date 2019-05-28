JACKSON COUNTY — A wrong-way driver under the influence of alcohol was killed in a crash on US 231 in Jackson County late Monday night.

The two passengers in the other vehicle were also seriously injured.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Jana Baggett, 41, of Marianna, was driving a Toyota Rav4 northbound while in the southbound lanes of US 231 in Jackson County at around 11:25 p.m. Monday night when she hit a vehicle head-on traveling southbound that was unable to get out of her way.

Baggett was killed in the collision while the driver of the second vehicle, Andrew Bellamy, 54, of Atlanta and his passenger, Tashante Anderson, 32, of Austell, Georgia, were seriously injured and transported to Southeast Medical Center.

FHP was able to determine Baggett was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was also not wearing a seatbelt.