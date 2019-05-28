A Fort Walton Beach woman remains in intensive care three days after getting entangled in a boat propeller off a Destin beach.

Lee Ann Dorn, who is 55, was flown to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on Saturday night after the 6:15 accident just east of Destin's east jetty.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission accident form, Dorn jumped off the back of a boat and struck the outboard engine propeller. The other passengers on the boat had to rescue her, the report said.

There were eight people on the 24-foot boat at the time, including Dorn's husband and daughter, the report said. The accident happened about 150 feet offshore.

Dorn is the wife of Fort Walton Beach High School athletic director and head football coach, Phillip K. Dorn.

Principal John Spolski said he was at a graduation party when he heard about the accident. He arrived at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center just as the medical helicopter was landing.

He and other staff members spent most of the weekend at the hospital with the family, who moved here from the Birmingham, Alabama, area three years ago when Dorn was hired.

Spolski and other staff members stayed with the Dorns until their family members arrived from out of town. Now, they are focusing on gathering gift cards and planning meals for the family.

"Pray right now," Spolski said when asked how the community could help support the family. "Pray."