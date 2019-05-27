FORT WALTON BEACH — Many residents gathered Monday morning at the Beal Memorial Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers.

The Veteran's Tribute Tower Committee hosted the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

“We have over 1,600 veterans buried here at Beal,” said president of the board of directors for the tribute tower organization and retired First Army Sergeant Tom Rice. “Many of us have lived here all our lives and know the names on the stones. It’s important to remember them.”

Rice said the ceremony is held at Beal Cemetery because most veterans’ memorials are on places that you can only reach with special access.

“In our community, this is the site where these ceremonies started small,” Rice said. “We said ‘This is the place for the Veterans Tribute Tower to be built, this is where we recognize our veterans and their service.”

The Veteran Tribute Tower was installed four years ago at the front entrance of the cemetery. It stands beside the cemetery’s American flag. Since the installation, the Memorial Day ceremony is held at the tower’s base.

During the ceremony, guests and different organizations placed a fresh flower at the Community Wreath at the base of the flagpole. Organizations such as the VFW Post 7674 and Sons and Daughters of Italy placed flowers during the roll call of deceased.

Colonel Patrick Colloton, Commander of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), was the guest speaker during the event.

“From a broad view, the sacrifice that we reflect on today is incomprehensible,” Colloton said during his speech. “Be mindful today that we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be paid in full.”

Colloton said one day a year of remembrance is a small ask of citizens.

“For many, those who are left behind, every day is Memorial Day. We remember,” Colloton said.