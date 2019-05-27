ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's fine to adopt a fashion trend that is flattering on a friend, but don't try the same tactics with your finances. Cryptocurrencies and other progressive financial methods could fail to produce the high profits you imagine.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may decide to become more ecologically-conscious. Find ways to make your footprint smaller and live more sustainably. You can save money in your monthly budget and perform good deeds for the planet at the same time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A hardhearted approach could drive a wedge between you and a mate that could be hard to remove. Although you might have good reasons to be engrossed in a project, someone close could become tired of waiting for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can be uplifted without being uprooted. Trying to understand someone's inexplicable reservations and refusal to cooperate can waste time. Concentrate on your tasks and collect inspiring ideas from a variety of sources.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Although your body may have a day to relax your mind may not know it. You could be thinking about your career or focusing on your financial position instead of enjoying some down time and holiday festivities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Practice and more practice will create perfection. You may feel that you aren't naturally talented or artistic but that might be because you haven't taken the time to refine your skills. If at first you don't succeed, try again. And again!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Some arguments can't be won. You and a partner could rehash old problems or go over the same ground repeatedly. If you shift your focus toward plans for the future the two of you can make some real progress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Home comes first. You can be generous to a fault when family members are involved but more cautious and defensive with strangers. Flesh out ideas for the best plans and flush out the least viable options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Work it if you can. You'll likely think that your bargaining skills are at a high point or that you can negotiate a better price, and you may be right. A boost in your confidence will help you make your dreams come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may need extra coffee to get through the day today. This might be a holiday, but your "to do" list could still be long and complicated. Take plenty of breaks and do your best to balance work with social activities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are cozy and comfortable at home. Do the things you do best without competing in areas where you are at a disadvantage. You are not afraid to spend money on things that uplift the spirit and please the soul.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Information can be valuable, but a movie or novel can inspire you and take you away on mental adventures. This is a good day to let your mind range into the realms of imagination so you can imagine what can be.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You can enjoy a fanciful vacation or fun-filled fling during the next four to six weeks. Since your imagination is at a high point, develop creative ideas but steer clear of anything that entails large monetary investments or rigid business plans. August and September can be filled with distracting ideas and people, so you would be wise to hold off on launching anything of importance. You may improve your life and put your business ducks in a row in December while the timing is right. Anyone who is genuinely good for you will be able to get closer to you.