There are all kinds of walls that separate people from each other — emotional, spiritual, mental, and physical.

Various political opinions have divided this nation in ways that have reached unprecedented levels. There are various dietary groups that have caused divisions — vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, gluten free. There are those that are pro-vaccination and anti-vaccination.

There are gun advocates and anti-gun advocates. There are those who still allow themselves to get riled up because of the color of another’s skin.

The divisions within the Body of Christ are innumerable. Different theological positions exist on just about everything — the sacraments, versions of the Bible, the Trinity, styles of worship, levels of service to communities. The list is endless.

In the 18th chapter of Acts, Peter tells about a vision he had. In it he saw what looked like a large sheet being lowered from heaven. On it were all kinds of “unclean” animals, the flesh of which were to never be eaten by Jews.

In the vision, Peter was told by God to kill and eat. But Peter refused, saying nothing unclean had ever entered his mouth.

Peter then said, “But a second time the voice answered from heaven, ‘What God has made clean, you must not call profane.’ The Spirit told me to … not make a distinction between [Gentiles] and us.”

God’s message to Peter — and us — is that God does not wish for us to make distinctions among ourselves. At the very core of who every person is, we are each a child of God. It doesn’t matter if we don’t share the same ideology, or theology, or dietary convictions. It doesn’t matter if we love or hate guns, or appreciate dogs rather than cats.

We are called to look beyond the surface of a person to what is deep in their heart. We are to look beyond our differences and find what unites us together, the fact that we are each created, cleansed, and claimed by God.

Does this mean that we need to condone evil and prejudice? Absolutely not. A person’s actions may be judged, and when necessary, disciplined. We have to be willing to look at what it is about a person that God loves and share that love. This is why it is possible to hate the sin, but still love the sinner.

Can you look beyond the superficial aspects that would want to make you look at someone as inferior? Can you look beyond inappropriate behavior to discover the gift of who the person is beyond the surface? Can you love others because it is the right thing to do? Can you tear down the walls?



The Rev. Mark Broadhead is pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.