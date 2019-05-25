OKALOOSA ISLAND — The 3rd annual Miss Okaloosa County Pageant was held recently in the Emerald Coast Convention Center. The six age divisions included areas of competition in personality, stage presence and poise, communication skills in an interview and an on-stage question setting, confidence and appearance. Each participant lives in or attends school in Okaloosa County.

The title of Miss Okaloosa County went to Sydney Ilana Cope, a 2019 graduate of Fort Walton Beach High School. She will compete in the 76th annual Miss National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Alabama, in October. She is the daughter of Sherry Cope, of Mary Esther, and Robert Cope, of Texas. Sydney will be the second Miss Okaloosa County to participate in the history of the Miss National Peanut Festival.

Baby Miss Okaloosa County went to Aurora Nova Albertini, the 14-month old daughter of Megan Albertini and Tony Albertini of Fort Walton Beach.

Toddler Miss Okaloosa County went to 3-year-old Karlee Copley, daughter of Jeremy and Karisa Copley of Crestview.

Six-year-old Emerson Pearl Fournier took the title of Tiny Miss Okaloosa County. She is the daughter of William and Michelle Fournier and attends preschool in Okaloosa County.

Teen Miss Okaloosa County went to 16-year-old Niceville High School student Riley Olivia Cleveland. She is the daughter od Jerrett and Mindy Cleveland of Niceville.

The Little Miss Okaloosa County tittle was won by Vivian Dail Lucy, 7, of Destin. Her parents are Patrick and Laura Lucy, Destin. She will also represent Okaloosa County in the 76th annual Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She is the first Little Miss Okaloosa County to ever compete in the pageant.

The winner of the “Okaloosa County is MY Home” award was 4-year-old Clover Leigh Hicks with her drawing of a sunset on the beach.