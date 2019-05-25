CRESTVIEW — People celebrated African-American history Saturday morning during the annual May Day community parade with many smiles and laughter.

The parade traveled from School Avenue to Allen Park at the Carver-Hill Museum, where May Day celebrations continued with events such as a talent program and the plaiting of the maypole.

Locals gathered in front of their homes to receive beads or candy and watch the decorative floats and parade participants. Those in the parade included Crestview City Cuncil members Shannon Hayes, Joe Blocker, Cynthia Brown and Andrew Rencich, Mayor JB Whitten, Okaloosa County Democrats, 2009-2010 May Day Queen Aletha Bell, the Crestview Teen Center and the 2019-2021 May Day king and queen.

This year's May Day Grand Marshal was Elder Theodore Powell, who rode in a convertible Mustang at the front of the procession.

May Day commemorates Carver-Hill School, the last operating segregated school for African Americans in Crestview that opened in 1954. The school closed after the desegregation of Okaloosa County schools in 1969.

The May Day celebration ends Sunday with a community gospel program at 3 p.m. at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church at 722 School Ave.