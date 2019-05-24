CRESTVIEW — People had a chance to have their voice heard Thursday evening at a town hall meeting with Councilman Andrew Rencich.

Residents and business owners gathered under the tent at Hub City Smokehouse and Grill on Main Street to give their thoughts on how Crestview can be improved.

Rencich held the meeting to get feedback before the city’s three-day strategic planning session next week.

“The council is merely a body of citizens that is driving with only their own direction if we don’t have the input from the citizens,” Rencich said. “With the new view and trying to be pro-citizen, pro-business and pro-change, we can’t do it without having everyone here and involved, helping us help them.”

Rencich said having people and government leaders work together makes for a happier climate.

“If we know what he, she, or a business owner is wanting to bring to the community, it helps us gauge and sit down and say, ‘How do we facilitate this?’” Rencich said. “We can go back and look at it and say, ‘Does that really make sense in 2019?’ If it doesn’t make sense in 2019, let’s re-evaluate it and see what does make sense.”

Many topics were discussed at the meeting, such as entertainment possibilities and bringing in new businesses.

“A lot of these are topics that I’ve heard for durations of time,” Rencich said. “I’ve known about them either through individual conversations or through personal history.”

Rencich said he believes the town hall meeting went well and was beneficial, despite having only 20-25 people attend.

“We got exactly what I was looking for. We had demographics from varying ages with different educations, different backgrounds, from military, then a younger demographic that we need to plan for,” Rencich said.

“Crestview’s planned for tomorrow, but it hasn’t planned for the new adult coming up that needs a job, and I’ve heard that so many times, ‘Our youth have to move away to have employment,’ " he added. "Well how do you fix that? You have a better business environment. You foster those to create new jobs which ultimately is an economic boost. Then maybe instead of having to move wherever they move to get jobs, they can get one right here.”