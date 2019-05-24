MIRAMAR BEACH — Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) celebrated the 14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction on April 27, raising $3.6 million for children in need in Northwest Florida.

Auction activities raised $2.6 million and a generous $1 million gift received two days later from local philanthropist, Ryan D. “Jume” Jumonville, brought the total funds raised to a record-breaking $3.6 million.

“We are fortunate to live in a community filled with caring and generous residents. This is a small town with a giant heart. DCWAF is doing great things in the Florida panhandle to support organizations that help local children in need, and I am excited to be a part of these efforts,” said Ryan Jumonville, said in the press release from auction organizers.

The funds raised are a $900,000 increase over the amount donated in 2018 to the Foundation’s 16 benefiting children’s charities, all of which operate locally in Northwest Florida. A portion of the amount raised will go to the DCWAF Children’s Fund to solidify the sustainability of the organization and the charities it supports into the future.

“We are all so very grateful for the hundreds of supporters that helped make our 14th annual auction such a resounding success,” said John Russell, president of DCWAF.

The auction kicked off with the Magnum Force lot (50 autographed magnums from DCWAF vintners past and present), which raised $55,000. Raising $40,000 was a six-day trip to Sea Island for four couples donated by Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Board Member, Bob Kirk. An immersive trip to Montepulciano, Italy sold six times for $120,000 while a trip to Costa Rica sold five times for $85,000.

The funds raised at the annual auction are distributed to 16 local non-profit organizations for specific projects and programs that benefit children. Charity partners for 2019 include Children in Crisis, Children’s Volunteer Health Network, Emerald Coast Autism Center, the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Food for Thought, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Opportunity Inc., Pathways for Change, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Shelter House of Northwest Florida, AMIkids Emerald Coast, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village.

As the top charity fundraising event in Northwest Florida, the Destin Charity Wine Auction has been ranked among the nation’s top ten highest-grossing charity wine auctions in the country by Wine Spectator Magazine for seven consecutive years and is currently ranked fourth, the release said.

The dates for next year’s Destin Charity Wine Auction weekend are April 24 – 26, 2020. For more information on the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, visit www.DCWAF.org.