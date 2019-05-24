Women's Day: 2 p.m. Saturday, Wesley United Methodist Church, 501 Canal St., Houma. The church will host its annual Terrebonne Women's Association Women's Day Program. The guest speaker will be Michelle Brue Burl from First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Empire. All are welcome.

Church anniversary: 8 a.m. Sunday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 108 Livas Lane, Thibodaux. The church will celebrate its 150th anniversary. The guest speaker will be Ivy Wilson from Second Missionary Baptist Church in Morgan City. All are welcome.

Women's Day: 8 a.m. Sunday, St. Paul Baptist Church (Lafourche Crossing) 118B California St., Thibodaux. The Rev. Jerome Singleton Sr. is pastor. The church will celebrate its annual Women's Day. The guest speaker will be Luwana Marts from New Hope Internation Ministries in Vacherie. All are welcome.Atkins from Kingdom Connection Church in Houma.

Church's anniversary: 10:30 am. Sunday, Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St., Houma. The Rev. Blair Mitchell Sr. is pastor. The church will celebrate its church 113th anniversary. This year, it will recognize the first black kindergarten in Terrebonne Parish, which was founded and housed at the church in 1948. As it celebrates its history, as well as its deep roots in the community, the members acknowledge the Plymouth Rock Baptist Church kindergarten class of 1949. They are seeking the graduates of the class of 1949. All are welcome.

Deacon’s anniversary: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Greater New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette St., Houma. The church will be celebrating its annual deacons' anniversary. The theme is "What God Wants in Deacons." The scripture will include 1 Timothy 3:8-13. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kirkland.

Church revival: 7 p.m. May 29-31, New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311, Schriever. The church will host a three-night revival. The guest speakers will be: May 29 -- the Rev. Bobby Myers, pastor of Greater Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church and Second Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in New Orleans; May 30 -- the Rev. Doreen Francis, pastor of Golden Hand Ministries in Bayou Vista; May 31 -- the Rev. Mark Lewis, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia. All are invited.

Singles Game Night: 7 p.m. May 31, Beacon Light of Houma, 4325 W Park Ave., Gray. The church will host its annual Singles with a Purpose Game Night in the church Fellowship Hall. Come out all who are single and enjoy an evening of fun, laughs, talks, food and play games. All are welcome.

Vacation Bible school: 6-8 p.m. June 3-7, New St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, 4839 La. 308, Mathews. Come join us in a fun-filled experience as we go "On Safari" to learn and discover the real joy of stewardship. We will be learning to take care of all things that God has entrusted us with. For additional information, contact Tomeeka Rounds at 504-415-7246 or tomeekar@hotmail.com. Registration is free. Pre-K to adult classes are available.

Refuge Restoration Outreach Ministry: Noon-2 p.m., second Saturday of each month, 6905 Alma St., Houma. This is a food-bank giveaway. Bring proof of income.

Terrebonne Churches United Good Samaritan Food Bank: 254 Magnolia St., Houma, from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments necessary. Call 851-5523.