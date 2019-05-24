FORT WALTON BEACH — Blacksmith training classes and events are scheduled in Fort Walton Beach and Milton.

One of them, "Hammer In," is a demonstration and open forge session by the Florida Artist Blacksmithing Association.

Presenters will start the fires at 9 a.m. May 25 at John Butlers’ Farm, 4112 Bell Lane, Milton.

At 9:30, presenters will look at the techniques and fire management necessary for forge welding, and demonstrate the faggot weld technique.

The event includes an open forge time for FABA family members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will weld some mild steel, perhaps making a spoon or a fire poker.

Potential members may also join FABA at Hammer In.

Advanced blacksmithing classes

Traditions Workshop will have two advanced blacksmithing classes in the next 30 days.

The first is 4-8 p.m. May 24 at TW, 418 Green Acres Road, Fort Walton Beach. Attendees may practice drifting a hole through steel that will be as wide as the parent stock. They may also use a number of punches to create ornamentation, with the resultant product becoming a hand-forged wizard head bottle opener.

The next class is 4-8 p.m. June 7 at TW. The class will focus on forge welding, using a coal fire to bond steel back to itself. This is the first step in the process for making several forged metal products. Attendees will then use the piece to create a practical project like a fire poker or a long-handled spoon.

Cost for either workshop is $65 at https://squareup.com/store/Traditions-Workshop.

Traditions Workshop also teaches introductory blacksmithing classes 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Saturdays at the Heritage Museum in Valparaiso. Sign up at https://heritage-museum.org/ or call 850-678-2615 for more information.

Contact Master Craftsman David Sandlin, 850-974-1548, for further details.