FORT WALTON BEACH — Two 16-year-olds were charged with armed robbery and kidnapping Thursday.

Celeste Templin of Shalimar and Niriah Rudolph of Fort Walton Beach were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a scheme to obtain marijuana cartridges Monday on Oakhill Avenue.

Investigators said the pair went to a home at 110 Oakhill Ave. to purchase the marijuana cartridges for $150, knowing they did not have the cash. They met the victim at his residence, where he got into Templin’s vehicle to make the transaction.

Investigators say Rudolph then pulled out a gun. The pair began to struggle and Templin drove away with the victim still inside the vehicle. He was eventually able to free himself and get out of the car.

Templin said she and Rudolph went to the home with the intention of robbing the victim. During an interview the victim wrote the name “Nyriah Rudolph” on a piece of paper as the armed person who robbed him.

The address is the same location where Cordell Smart, 19, of Dona Avenue, was found dead beside a fence shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

Michele Nicholson, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said the teens in Monday's kidnapping are not suspects in the homicide.