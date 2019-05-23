The Florida Highway Patrol located an armed robbery suspect wanted out of Jackson, Mississippi, Wednesday.

The suspect, Tavarrius S. Knight, was located during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle occupied by Knight was stopped for speeding while Eastbound on Interstate 10 just east of Crestview.

During the stop, "criminal indicators" were observed and a search of the vehicle was conducted, the press release said. It was determined Knight did not have a drivers license and was actively wanted by the Jackson Mississippi Police Department for armed robbery and malicious mischief.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections to await extradition to Mississippi.