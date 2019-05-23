I must take issue with the writer of "Say no to teachers with guns," (May 19).

The writer starts with the comment that teachers wishing to carry guns can do so. Before teachers can carry firearms they must have put significant thought into that decision, then they must complete over 100 hours of training, then maintain proficiency in marksmanship and safety.

I agree with the young parent at the school board meeting stating that “teachers are supposed to protect their students." Your comment that “teachers are supposed to teach, not protect their students." Have you ever pulled hallway duty at your school and had to break up a fistfight? How about lunch line duty and repel someone who just broke the lunch line ahead of smaller, weaker students?

Yes, in today’s world teachers are placed in a position of being forced to protect their charges at any cost. Speaking for myself, a combat veteran, I have no doubt concerning engaging an active shooter with my firearm with considerable intention to cease his attack.

The parent that assumed he was speaking for me when he stated “the teachers don’t want it, the students don’t want it.“ Well, I want any form of protection concerning the safety of my students. Say yes to teachers with firearms.

Wayne Fox, Crestview