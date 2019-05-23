CRESTVIEW — Next week, city leaders will be taking time to work out a broad overview plan for the city’s future.

City Manager, Tim Bolduc, has set up a three-day planning session for the city council, city staff, city department heads and division heads that will be held in the council chambers located at 198 North Wilson Street.

Professional strategic planner, Herb Marlowe from Analytica Consulting, will come in to meet with the leaders.

“He (Herb) has been doing this for decades,” said Bolduc. “He’ll come in and moderate. Initially he’ll overview the expectations of the week and help everyone to remember that we are looking at the big picture.”

The first session begins on Tuesday at 4 p.m. This session will included city staff and members of the city council. On Wednesday, the department heads and division heads will be working on future goals.

“The staff will be spending the whole day taking each item that was discussed on Tuesday and looking at what we can do and what we need to focus on, trying to see what our options are,” said Bolduc. “We will also be coming up with a mission and values statement.”

During the last session on Thursday, the city council will receive a recap from the city staff on what goals and ideas were discussed during Wednesday’s session.

Bolduc said traffic will be discussed during the three days of planning, but the staff will also look at other issues.

“We will talk about sustainability and look at a multi-year perspective,” said Bolduc. “These sessions are to help give us an outline of a plan for the first year. In years to come, we will do it every time we do the budget.”

Bolduc said the city will be using the S.W.O.T analysis, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

“We’ll put our different issues and benefits into categories that will help us define what we need to focus on or what things we need to eliminate,” said Bolduc. “Then we will use those in our goals and see where we need to put our interest and really identify ourselves.”

Bolduc said he hopes to use the time to get everyone on the same page.

“If you don’t aim at anything, then you won’t hit anything,” said Bolduc. “If we don’t sit down as a group to figure out what we want to do and where we want to be, then everyone will be doing their own thing. Getting everyone on the same page is essential for any business.”

The public is welcome to come to any or all of the planning sessions, but Bolduc said the first night would be the best night to give input.

“We will have a time specifically for public comments during the first and last night,” said Bolduc. “I’m interested in hearing what people have to say. This is not a gripe session; this is about planning and coming up with the way we want to move forward for the city.”