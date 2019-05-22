CRESTVIEW — City Councilman Andrew Rencich will host an informal town hall meeting to hear from area residents.

It starts 6 p.m. May 23 in the tent at Hub City Smokehouse, 168 Main St. S, Crestview.

“I am there to take any and all feedback I can get. I would like it to be more me listening than me talking,” Rencich said.

The councilman, who was sworn into office April 1, said he alone doesn't have all the answers, but by working together, city government and residents can help propel Crestview

forward and find solutions to some of the community’s challenges.

“It’s to help me help us. Bring the kids,” he said.

While food and drinks aren’t provided, town hall attendees may order at the restaurant’s inside counter and take their food out to the tent.