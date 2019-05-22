BAKER — Work began May 16 on State Road 4 to replace the bridge over Blackwater River, four miles west of County Road 189N in Okaloosa County.

The $10.2 million bridge replacement project will also include new roadway approaches, drainage improvements, and a concrete barrier wall. Traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge as the new structure is built on a new alignment to the south of the current structure.

Crews will begin initial clearing operations to relocated utilities. A temporary work bridge will be built to facilitate construction of the new structure. It is anticipated that the project will be complete in spring 2022.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.