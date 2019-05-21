With Tuesday’s looming vote on amendments to the city’s short-term rental regulations, Tuscaloosa City Council members remain divided on exactly which direction to go.

Some, like District 5 Councilman Kip Tyner, said he was all for amending the short-term rental rules that now place strict limits on where residents legally can participate.

Others, like Council President Cynthia Almond, said she intended to wait until the end of Tuesday night’s public hearing on the matter before making a decision.

The Tuscaloosa City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday’s in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

After months of discussion, a City Council committee in April advanced a series of changes to its short-term rental rules to make it easier for participants citywide.

In a short-term rental, a property owner or tenant leases a room or an entire living space to someone for a night, a weekend or sometimes a week or longer.

In July 2017, when the City Council first adopted the regulations, the city established two areas tourist overlay districts — one around Lake Tuscaloosa, the other in the downtown historic residential areas bordered by the Black Warrior River, McFarland Boulevard, 15th Street and 29th Avenue — where some properties were allowed to operate as short-term rentals without the need for special permission.

These proposed changes have set up the public hearing and final vote to approve and enact the changes that is set for Tuesday night.

One of the amendments up for approval reduces the number of Tourist Overlay Districts, where short-term rental licenses can be obtained “by right,” or without the need for special permission, from two down to just one near the University of Alabama campus.

Another changed would allow residents outside of this district to petition the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) for a “special exception use variance” that will allow them legally to rent out their properties.

These changes are concerning to some residents and organizations, like Tuscaloosa Neighbors Together, that believe the changes give too much authority and discretion to the ZBA.

“The proposed regulations do not protect the quality of neighborhood life and do not require that the impact on neighborhood residents be considered,” the group said in an email that was sent Sunday to its members.

The group that was formed to act as an advocate for neighborhood-related issues wants the City Council’s short-term rental amendments to set exact limits on the number of days a property can be rented, the number of people that can be in a rental home and the number of short-term rental homes that can operate on a street or in a neighborhood in areas outside of the lone Downtown-Campus Tourist Overlay District. As these rules currently are written, the discretion for these limitations falls solely to the ZBA.

The group offers no complaints, though, on the rule changes planned for the remaining tourist overlay district, which includes:

• All single-family residences outside of the historic districts are permitted by right to lease their property for 45 nights per year (or more, if given special permission by the Zoning Board of Adjustment).

• No caps on the number of short-term rental licenses will be placed on single-family home rentals.

• A cap of 150 licenses is imposed on apartment or condominium developments, unless otherwise raised by the ZBA.

In all other areas of the city, residents will be able to legally rent out their properties after obtaining a special exception use from the ZBA, which will be good for three years unless otherwise specified by board, and for as many nights per calendar year as determined by the board.

Council members Phyllis Odom, Raevan Howard, Eddie Pugh and Sonya McKinstry did not return a message seeking comment for this story.

But Tyner and District 4 Councilman Matt Calderone both said they support the changes and plan to vote in favor.

“I’m certainly in favor of it,” Tyner said. “I felt like, from the beginning, it was discriminatory to allow such a small portion of the city the opportunity to do short-term rentals.”

But Almond, who said she’s heard from those on both sides of the issue, said she wants more information before making a final decision.

“We’ve worked hard over the last several months to review and analyze our current policy on short-term rentals,” Almond said. “And we’ve agreed, at the committee level, to continue to make changes based upon the feedback we’ve received this far.

“After the public hearing, we may see a need to make further revisions to the proposed changes or we may be ready, as a body, to move forward with the changes and continue to monitor them as we’ve been doing for the past couple of years now.”

