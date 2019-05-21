FORT WALTON BEACH — A Fort Walton Beach teen died from a gunshot wound to the chest Monday night.

Cordell Smart, 19 of Dona Avenue, was found on the ground beside a fence shortly after 10 p.m. at 110 Oakhill Avenue, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the victim after being called out to the address following multiple reports of gunfire. He was unresponsive when deputies arrived.

Smart was later pronounced dead at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, the press release said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the First Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the murder to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or you can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Mobile Tips application.