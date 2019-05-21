HOLT — The Emerald Coast Dragway recently underwent a management change along with a few updates.

The Dragway opened in 1997, but shut down from 2011 to 2016, when Ozzy Moya purchased the track.

Operating partner, Ryan Milliken said Moya made some changes to the track as part of the reopening process.

“The entire surface is brand new all the way down, brand new concrete, brand new asphalt,” said Milliken. “There’s a new timing system, which is about a $55,000 investment, all the lighting is LED on the track.”

Another update is the addition of new races.

“We’re changing some of our programs around, getting some big races in,” said media marketing director, Janice Johnt.

Two of the new races the track will put on are the X275 ultra street race and a military appreciation race.

The military appreciation race is set for August 10.

“We’re going to get the military folks out here,” said track manager, Shannon Wilkerson. “Ninety percent of all our spectators and racers are ex-military or in the military now.”

“We have Fort Rucker on board, Eglin Air Force Base on board and we’re working on Pensacola NAS,” said Wilkerson.

Several branches of the military will be represented.

“That’s the great thing about this area is we are so close to Navy, Air Force and Army," Johnt said. "We want to be able to support every one of them.”

Milliken said the amount of spectators they see depends on the event, but they can see over 1,000 people at the track at any time.

Milliken added that the excitement of the events draws people to the track.

“It’s the same reason people go watch monster trucks or go watch mud races,” said Milliken.

“Nothing beats listening to the power of a 2000-horsepower car launch and take off,” said Johnt. “You can’t compare it to anything else.”

“Some of these cars are running 150 to 200 miles per hour in 660 feet,” said Wilkerson.

For more information on the races, visit http://raceecd.com/