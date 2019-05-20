Dear editor,

Santa Rosa County has an obligation to maintain the Navarre Beach fishing pier in a way that makes it safe for the public. The raised plywood patchwork repair the County did is completely insane and has exposed Santa Rosa County to premises liability issues. The plywood patches are an interruption of movement of the feet causing loss of balance. The end of April, a woman tripped on a raised plywood patch, lost her balance, fell and sustained a shattering break in her hand.

The County needs to pull up the plywood patchwork and properly do the repair of the deteriorated wood decking. Shut the pier down if needed and make it safe for the public.

One reason the wood decking did not hold up as well as the County expected is the County did not do the required maintenance to the wood decking.

The County needs to pass a new rule that, when no one is paying attention, someone needs to start paying attention.

ETTA LAWLOR

Navarre

