Special to Gatehouse Media Florida

CRESTVIEW — The city of Crestview will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, that moment in history that German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel called “the longest day,” with an evening of multimedia presentations, historic displays and the regional premiere of a documentary about the event.

The free observance is 4:30-8 p.m. June 6 at Warriors Hall, Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

The event will also feature an essay contest, with north Okaloosa County students in grades 7-12 invited to submit essays of 500 words or less on the topic, “The Importance of Commemorating D-Day: June 6, 1944.”

Essays must be emailed to mrichard@gnt.net by May 31. Include student’s name, address, contact phone and email, school and grade. First prize is $500 for high school and $300 for middle school winners.

The Allied invasion of Fortress Europe — officially known as Operation Overlord but better known simply as D-Day — was history’s largest amphibious invasion, involving nearly 7,000 vessels, more than 2,200 bomber aircraft; 156,000 American, British, Canadian, Free French and Allied troops; and covering more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of Normandy beachfront.

The commemoration will provide tangible links to that historic day 75 years ago, with displays of war-era artifacts, photos, posters and vehicles inside and outside the hall.

A “Table of Honor” will pay tribute to local residents’ World War II veteran parents, grandparents and other ancestors. Those who wish to honor a loved one who served in World War II may bring a framed photo of him or her and place it on the table. A card identifying the veteran and family member will be available to display with the photo.

The evening’s highlight is the Okaloosa County premiere of “Mother of Normandy,” a documentary chronicling the post-war life of Simone Renaud. Wife of the mayor of Ste.-Mère-Église, the Frenchwoman welcomed young American liberators to her town. She wrote letters to more than 15,000 U.S. families of those soldiers, and tended their graves.

Attendees may also view a display of original posters from films about World War II and learn about life in Crestview’s French Sister City, Noirmoutier, during the German occupation.

The first program in Mayor JB Whitten’s newly-established Mayor’s Cultural Series, the commemoration is cosponsored by the Crestview Area Sister City Program and MGMR Strategic Solutions. Refreshments will be served.