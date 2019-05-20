CRESTVIEW — A Crestview pedestrian is in critical condition after walking into the path of a vehicle on James Lee Boulevard near Victory Lane on Sunday night.

The Crestview Police Department was called out to the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Crestview Police Department.

Witnesses say 61-year-old Martin E. Beech was walking along the median of the unlit portion of James Lee Boulevard. Beech made an abrupt attempt to cross the road and walked into the path of a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Mario Werth of Crestview.

Werth attempted to swerve to avoid Beech, but was unsuccessful.

Beech was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center by Okaloosa EMS, where he was listed in critical condition as of early Monday morning.

Alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in Beech's actions, which resulted in him being struck.

Werth was uninjured during the incident. There were no inappropriate driving actions leading up to the accident, the press release said.

The eastbound lane of James Lee Boulevard was closed between Brackin Street and Victory Lane for about two hours while the accident was investigated.

There are no charges in reference to the accident at this time, the press release said.