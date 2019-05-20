Pensacola Sports has announced the rosters for the 2019 Subway High School All-Star baseball and softball games.

Baker, Crestview, Laurel Hill and Rocky Bayou will each be represented on the East baseball team.

Baker will be represented by second baseman, Payton Rockwell.

Crestview has two athletes who were named to the team: pitcher, John Gillis, and second basemen, Coby Aguilar.

Laurel Hill will be represented by utility player, Tyler Southard, while Rocky Bayou will send pitcher, Cole Embey, to the game.

Baker, Crestview and Rocky Bayou also each have players who were selected to play in the All-Star softball game.

Baker will send outfielder and short stop, Shelby Sloan, along with outfielder, Alyson Watson, to the game.

Crestview will be represented by the duo of pitcher, Caitlin Black, and catcher, Gabby Riley.

Rocky Bayou led the way with four players selected for the game. Infielders Madison Stubblefield and Haley Nelson will join teammates center fielder and third baseman, Rominey Willner, and right fielder and second baseman, Hayden Edelman, on the All-Star team.

The All-Star games will take place on June 6 at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.